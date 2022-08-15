"You’re so cool Sugar Shaun O’Trashley!!" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley training for Petr Yan fight while smoking a joint 

Fans have erupted with various reactions to Sean O'Malley smoking a joint while training for his upcoming bout against Petr Yan. Posting a video of him cycling and hitting the bag simultaneously, 'Sugar' wrote in the comments:

"Bet Peater ain’t training on a Sunday"

O'Malley's training footage has incited mixed reactions from fans on social media. While many found the whole thing hilarious, some also slammed the UFC bantamweight superstar. @matt_basso27 wrote on Instagram:

"You’re so cool Sugar Shaun O’Trashley"

Fans also noted that O'Malley's upcoming opponent Yan is certainly not smoking weed in his home country of Russia, which has strict cannabis laws. @qucikhitsmma wrote:

"Idk about that but I do know he ain't smoking weed in Putins Russia"

One fan also noted that smoking could put O'Malley in a disadvantageous position against 'No Mercy' in terms of cardio. @johnnysgxnfun wrote:

"Hes gonna whoop you in the cardio dept"

Comments via @sugaseanmma on Instagram

O'Malley will face his biggest step up in competition when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. 'Sugar' holds an almost perfect 15-1 professional record, marred by a lone TKO loss to Marlon Vera due to a freak injury.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist UFC 280 WILL BE INCREDIBLE



Petr Yan v. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 | Abu Dhabi | October 22 UFC 280 WILL BE INCREDIBLEPetr Yan v. Sean O’MalleyUFC 280 | Abu Dhabi | October 22 https://t.co/DcWCnPrjGD

Sean O'Malley wasn't expecting Petr Yan to accept a fight against him

Sean O'Malley was finally supposed to be put to the test when he faced Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. However, an unintentional eye-poke from 'Sugar' brought the contest to an anti-climactic end in the second-round.

Somewhat surprisingly, the UFC booked O'Malley against Petr Yan soon after, despite the massive gap between the two bantamweights in the rankings.

Going in as a massive +375 underdog, O'Malley confessed that he didn't really expect Yan to accept the fight, which he believes is a risky one for the Russian. 'Sugar' said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

"I wasn’t expecting him to accept it to be honest. It’s a risky fight for Petr. He’s not stupid. Well, maybe he is. He’s a high level boxer, he’s a high level MMA fighter, he’s got to look at me and know that I have legitimate skills. I’m not really in the Top-10 but I think in his mind a win over me’s a huge win."

Watch Sean O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

