"You’re so cool Sugar Shaun O’Trashley!!" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley training for Petr Yan fight while smoking a joint 

Fans have erupted with various reactions to Sean O'Malley smoking a joint while training for his upcoming bout against Petr Yan. Posting a video of him cycling and hitting the bag simultaneously, 'Sugar' wrote in the comments:
"Bet Peater ain’t training on a Sunday"
O'Malley's training footage has incited mixed reactions from fans on social media. While many found the whole thing hilarious, some also slammed the UFC bantamweight superstar. @matt_basso27 wrote on Instagram:
"You’re so cool Sugar Shaun O’Trashley"
Fans also noted that O'Malley's upcoming opponent Yan is certainly not smoking weed in his home country of Russia, which has strict cannabis laws. @qucikhitsmma wrote:
"Idk about that but I do know he ain't smoking weed in Putins Russia"
One fan also noted that smoking could put O'Malley in a disadvantageous position against 'No Mercy' in terms of cardio. @johnnysgxnfun wrote:
"Hes gonna whoop you in the cardio dept"
O'Malley will face his biggest step up in competition when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. 'Sugar' holds an almost perfect 15-1 professional record, marred by a lone TKO loss to Marlon Vera due to a freak injury.
Sean O'Malley wasn't expecting Petr Yan to accept a fight against him
Sean O'Malley was finally supposed to be put to the test when he faced Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. However, an unintentional eye-poke from 'Sugar' brought the contest to an anti-climactic end in the second-round.
Somewhat surprisingly, the UFC booked O'Malley against Petr Yan soon after, despite the massive gap between the two bantamweights in the rankings.
Going in as a massive +375 underdog, O'Malley confessed that he didn't really expect Yan to accept the fight, which he believes is a risky one for the Russian. 'Sugar' said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:
"I wasn’t expecting him to accept it to be honest. It’s a risky fight for Petr. He’s not stupid. Well, maybe he is. He’s a high level boxer, he’s a high level MMA fighter, he’s got to look at me and know that I have legitimate skills. I’m not really in the Top-10 but I think in his mind a win over me’s a huge win."
Watch Sean O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below: