"You're a disgrace to our nation" - Sean Strickland sounds off on American soldier who self-immolated outside Israeli embassy to protest the Gaza war

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has expressed strong condemnation towards Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty airman, who self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in protest of the Israel-Hamas war.

Strickland, via his official X handle, labeled Bushnell as a "disgrace" to the American soil. Criticizing his actions, 'Tarzan' wrote:

"The guy who lit himself on fire for Palestine is every wrong with this country. You're a disgrace to our nation and our founding fathers. Open borders, shredded condition, over taxation and your cross to die on is NOT YOUR COUNTRY?! America first always."

The incident, which occurred on February 27, involved Bushnell shouting "free Palestine" and livestreaming the protest. He said in the video that he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" and that his suffering was minimal compared to that of the Palestinians. Bushnell served as a cyber-defense operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron in the Air Force.

Sean Strickland gets into social media spat with ex-Navy SEAL

Sean Strickland ignited a social media firestorm after challenging Navy SEALs to train with him for a week, claiming none could "survive" his regimen.

Jimmy Watson, a former Navy SEAL, responded directly on Instagram, highlighting the stark contrast between their professions:

“Sean, we get it. You’re a bada** bro. Your training partners get millions of dollars and they actually live. My swim buddies, they die every single year. We’ve already proven that any kind of beatdown will not break us. But our training will simply just end your career, Sean. I’m talking about skin grafts on the thighs Sean. You talk about taking people’s souls from their body. Well, me and my boys we’ve actually taken a lot of real souls from people... My best advice for you Sean is to stay in the octagon, keep fighting for that next purse and us SEALs, we'll keep fighting for your freedom.”

Strickland, in turn, took to X to express his disagreement, specifically with Watson's "protecting your freedom" statement. He questioned the role of the government and its potential infringement on individual liberties:

"I made a navy seal upset, he said "we protect your freedom" I'm very pro military but anti government But to say "I protect your freedom" Yall need a history lesson on the federal government. Google Snowden and the constitution. The sand people aren't taking away my freedoms"

