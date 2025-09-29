  • home icon
  • "You’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating"- Dana White slams mocking of Charlie Kirk’s death, calls for free speech protection

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:53 GMT
Dana White (left) talks about Charlie Kirk&rsquo;s (right) death. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Dana White (left) talks about Charlie Kirk’s (right) death. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dana White has come forward and bashed those who made fun of Charlie Kirk’s demise, while emphasizing the importance of free speech.

Kirk was assassinated on Sep. 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University, where he was speaking with students about various ongoing issues in the country as part of his 'The American Comeback Tour.' The conservative political activist was quickly taken to a local hospital after being shot in the neck. However, he was unable to survive, and POTUS Donald Trump expressed his condolences in a social media post announcing Kirk's death.

The demise of Kirk sparked wild reactions among netizens, while some celebrated the unfortunate incident, others were left in shock. During a recent interview with Jon Wertheim on the season premiere of '60 Minutes' on CBS, White gave his thoughts on people mockinig the Turning Point USA co-founder. Championship Rounds took to X and shared a clip of the UFC CEO's remarks, which stated:

I'm a big believer of free speech and unfortunately the most important speech to protect is hate speech… I hate [cancel culture] on both sides. All the stuff that’s going on with Charlie right now, I think you’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating the death of another human being. But I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb.''
Check out Dana White's comments below:

Notably, White was present at the memorial event for Kirk earlier this month at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. He was sitting next to Trump, who was devastated by the passing of the 31-year-old.

The UFC also paid tribute to Kirk prior to the start of UFC Fight Night 259's main card at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Several MMA figures expressed their support for Kirk's family in the comments section.

What was Dana White's initial reaction to Charlie Kirk's death?

In an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Dana White revealed his initial reaction to the news of the Charlie Kirk shooting incident:

''I just woke up, and my phone was blowing up. I was fu*king blown away, I was actually surprised by how impacted my kids were. My kids used to watch him on social media. My daughter, she's 19, she's in college, and she's been just destroyed over this thing for the last couple days. You have to feel horrible for his family. It's fu*king crazy.'' [1:01:46]
Quick Links

