"You’re not even ashamed of it" - A frustrated Francis Ngannou blames 'dirty job' for his split decision loss to Tyson Fury

Weeks after his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou's robbery claims continue to be discussed.

'The Predator' made his first walk to the ring late last month in Saudi Arabia. There, he faced Tyson Fury in the first boxing match of his life. Entering the bout, the former UFC heavyweight champion was a massive underdog.

However, he gave 'The Gypsy King' a lot more trouble than he was expecting on fight night. Ngannou used his power and size to keep Fury on the back foot and even scored a rare knockdown of the boxer in the third round.

After ten rounds, many felt that Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury was a close fight, but 'The Predator' deserved the nod. Ultimately, the boxer earned the split-decision win and got one step closer to his scheduled title clash with Oleksandr Usyk. That bout with 'The Cat' is expected for February.

However, Ngannou still feels a bit screwed by the situation. During an interview with I Am Athlete, the heavyweight again stated that he was robbed in the bout. He opined:

“Yes, I had the same feelings [as fans], definitely, I was robbed. But, also, I have an understanding that you can’t just walk in and disrupt a system like that... When I saw one of those calls, there’s nothing noble here. This is like f******** robbery. You’re not even ashamed of it. Somebody scored 93-96 and I’m like OK, what fight are we scoring? But I think we got to the point where we don’t care. ‘We don’t have no scruples. We will retain our interest no matter what.’"

See his comments below (1:05:00:)

Shawn Porter responds Francis Ngannou's robbery claims

Shawn Porter agreed with the judges on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'Showtime' was watching the bout on fight night, the same as the rest of the sporting world. Porter has strong ties with Saudi Arabia and even commentated on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in February.

While he wasn't on the call, he kept a close eye on this heavyweight clash. Earlier this week, Porter was asked about the bout, as well as Ngannou's calls of a robbery since fight night.

There, Shawn Porter stated that Francis Ngannou wasn't robbed. While he was impressed with 'The Predator,' he didn't do enough to win. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he stated:

"Unfortunately, even though Ngannou showed himself, again, to be very strong, showed himself to be prepared for this fight, he also showed he does not have enough boxing mechanics to win enough rounds to beat Tyson Fury."