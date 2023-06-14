"You're famous now lol" - Sean Strickland gets brutally honest on Miranda Maverick receiving death threats after UFC 289

Following her recent loss, Miranda Maverick revealed that she's been receiving death threats from fans, and Sean Strickland has weighed in on the situation. When he spends time on social media, the middleweight is never too far away from controversy and this time is no different.

The 32-year-old has recently trained with kickboxing phenom and former UFC champion Alex Pereira. After losing a shot at gold during his knockout defeat to the Brazilian, 'Tarzan' has got back to winning ways and is hoping to finally be gifted his chance at Israel Adesanya's throne with a win in his next outing.

In a post on social media, Sean Strickland laughed off Miranda Maverick's sorrow, when the women's flyweight detailed the abuse she has been getting from fans after her loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius:

"Miranda Maverick [said], 'People told me to kill myself.' Cracks me up. You want to be a famous UFC fighter your entire life... Guess what? You're famous now. 'People are mean to me, you're just supposed to be nice to me and tell me I'm pretty.' Welcome to social media."

Strickland is no stranger to social media feuds and the 185er is known to have been embroiled in spats with supporters and fellow fighters when he spends time online.

Despite the loss, Maverick is still seen as one of the hottest prospects in the division and will only need one or two more wins to force her way into the rankings. The 125er saw her two-fight win streak come to an end during her most recent octagon appearance, in which the judges gifted her opponent a unanimous 29-28 victory.

Sean Strickland's title charge

Sean Strickland missed his chance to fight Israel Adesanya when he lost to the aforementioned Alex Pereira at UFC 276 last year, but how close is he to his first shot at a UFC title?

According to the middleweight himself, he expects 'The Last Stylebender' to be his next fight should he manage to get his hand raised when he competes in the main event on UFC Fight Night on July 1.

Strickland welcomes Abus Magomedov into the octagon and gifts him a chance at fighting his way deep into the rankings. The German fought just one time in the UFC and has since had two fights canceled before eventually being booked to fight next month.

