'You’re going to get knocked out again' - Ali Abdelaziz blasts 'fake humble' Michael Chandler for calling out Justin Gaethje

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz has issued a fresh warning to UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. Abdelaziz posted a video on Twitter showcasing Charles Oliveira's knockout of 'Iron' to win the lightweight strap at UFC 262. In the caption, Ali Abdelaziz wrote:

"Sit your ass down you’re going to get knocked out again fake humble I have three guys back to back you will get finish fake respect."

Sit your ass down you’re going to get knocked out again fake humble I have three guys back to back you will get finish fake respect pic.twitter.com/BD5sNtH1CH — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 21, 2021

The fresh jibe comes after Michael Chandler revealed he had been pushing for a fight with Justin Gaethje. Speaking during his Instagram live session, he said:

"I'll tell you what, I've said Justin Gaethje's name no less than a 100 times since I've signed with the organization. He has been asked to fight me three or four different times; every time he has declined. He and I rank two spots away from each other. He hasn't fought since last October. He needs to get a fight if he thinks he's gonna fight for the title. For some reason, him and his camp have no interest in fighting me."

Ali Abdelaziz's Dominance MMA Management currently boasts three of its fighters in the top five of the most challenging division in the UFC - lightweight.

Furthermore, Michael Chandler is banked on both sides with fighters from Ali Abdelaziz's roster. 'Iron' is currently the fourth-ranked lightweight fighter. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush and Justin Gaethje, all Dominance MMA fighters, are ranked fifth, third, and second, respectively.

Ali Abdelaziz tweets footage of old loss to rub salt on Chandler's wounds

In addition to using footage from UFC 262 to direct a scathing attack on 'Iron,' Abdelaziz also posted a video of Chandler's 2014 bout against Will Brooks under the Bellator MMA banner.

The said footage is from the rematch between Michael Chandler and Will Brooks. The 35-year-old lost the fight via TKO in the fourth round after Brooks connected with a devastating combination.

Ali Abdelaziz's constant jibes could hint that he is looking to pair one of the fighters in his stable up with Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler reveals timeline for UFC return

During his live session, Michael Chandler also gave a timeline for his return to the octagon. He said he would likely want to be a part of one of the "big cards" in November or December.

While Justin Gaethje has not fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Beneil Dariush is expected to return at the same time as Chandler. Moreover, Islam Makhachev also stated that he is ready to fight once again towards the end of the year.

Putting on my matchmaker hat for lightweight for the remainder of 2021:



Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira (have Beneil Dariush as the backup)



Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje



Rafael dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev



Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 18, 2021

Which Dominance MMA fighter could Ali Abdelaziz be pushing to fight Michael Chandler? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh