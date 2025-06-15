  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "You're going to get in trouble again" - Henry Cejudo’s "money on Black" comment ignites confusion over Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

"You're going to get in trouble again" - Henry Cejudo’s "money on Black" comment ignites confusion over Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jun 15, 2025 03:24 GMT
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo's (right) betting strategy for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (left) has fans confused [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Henry Cejudo sparked debate amongst fans after sharing his betting strategy ahead of the UFC Atlanta main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. 'Triple C' will be all eyes for the fight, which will see the co-host of their Pound 4 Pound podcast go to war against Buckley over five rounds.

Ad

He took to X to share who he will be putting his money on, and wrote this:

"I got my money on Black tonight"

Check out Henry Cejudo's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were left to speculate on what exactly Cejudo's comment meant, with some fans debating whether the former UFC two-division champion could face some repercussions for his statement.

@TigerBombMMA wrote:

"Now Henry, you're going to get in trouble again."
Ad

Another fan shared his confusion at Cejudo's statement, writing:

"Lol I'm confused on that one bro LMAO. Because I'm ready to pick Brick tonight to end Usman. What you say?"

Several fans called out the bantamweight contender for his words:

"Racist bro"
"That s**t sounds racist af n****"

Another fan poked fun at Cejudo's betting strategy, writing:

"My money is on notably Caucasian man Joaquin 'New Massa' Buckley"
Ad
Screenshot of fan reactions to Cejudo&#039;s comment
Screenshot of fan reactions to Cejudo's comment

Henry Cejudo is known within the MMA sphere for his gimmicks and provocative behavior, and his recent post is a classic example of that. Given his friendship and partnership with Kamaru Usman as the co-hosts of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' will almost certainly be betting on Usman to win.

About the author
Liam Fresen

Liam Fresen

Twitter icon

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Liam Fresen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications