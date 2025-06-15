"You're going to get in trouble again" - Henry Cejudo’s "money on Black" comment ignites confusion over Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Henry Cejudo sparked debate amongst fans after sharing his betting strategy ahead of the UFC Atlanta main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. 'Triple C' will be all eyes for the fight, which will see the co-host of their Pound 4 Pound podcast go to war against Buckley over five rounds.
He took to X to share who he will be putting his money on, and wrote this:
"I got my money on Black tonight"
Check out Henry Cejudo's post below:
Fans were left to speculate on what exactly Cejudo's comment meant, with some fans debating whether the former UFC two-division champion could face some repercussions for his statement.
@TigerBombMMA wrote:
"Now Henry, you're going to get in trouble again."
Another fan shared his confusion at Cejudo's statement, writing:
"Lol I'm confused on that one bro LMAO. Because I'm ready to pick Brick tonight to end Usman. What you say?"
Several fans called out the bantamweight contender for his words:
"Racist bro"
"That s**t sounds racist af n****"
Another fan poked fun at Cejudo's betting strategy, writing:
"My money is on notably Caucasian man Joaquin 'New Massa' Buckley"
Henry Cejudo is known within the MMA sphere for his gimmicks and provocative behavior, and his recent post is a classic example of that. Given his friendship and partnership with Kamaru Usman as the co-hosts of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' will almost certainly be betting on Usman to win.