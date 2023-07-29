"You're going nowhere till we settle this" - Conor McGregor reacts to Caleb Plant slapping Jermall Charlo at Crawford vs Spence weigh-ins

Conor McGregor has weighed in on a physical altercation between two boxers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Earlier today, at the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. ceremonial weigh-ins, two other high-profile boxers almost came to blows backstage.

In footage posted to Twitter by Michael Benson, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant can be seen smacking current WBC middleweight title holder Jermall Charlo in the face.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…



[ Ed_Itt] Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…Ed_Itt] pic.twitter.com/59b2efTkhY

Although the thunderous slap almost started an all-out brawl, Charlo weirdly never really returned the slap. Instead, he pursued Plant for a moment, then quickly gave up as security got in the middle to separate the two.

Conor McGregor seemed disappointed with the WBC champion for letting Plant off the hook so easily. In a tweet, 'The Notorious' ridiculed Charlo:

"Get right back here this second, sir, you're going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and lets him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f****n hope."

Caleb Plant is most famous for his 2021 super middleweight title unification clash with Canelo Alvarez, which the American lost via 11th-round knockout. The 31-year-old holds a record of 22-2.

Jermall Charlo, on the other hand, is undefeated in his boxing career with a flawless record of 32-0. Charlo most recently secured a unanimous decision win against Juan Macias Montiel.

When Joe Rogan and Jorge Masvidal discussed Conor McGregor's boxing prowess

Conor McGregor made an impressive pro-boxing debut against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Although the Irishman lost the fight via a 10th-round TKO, McGregor impressed many with how he fared against one of the all-time greats.

During the #137 MMA show of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the podcast host and former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal discussed the 35-year-old's boxing skill sets. Rogan believes that the Dubliner could've been a great boxer if he tried:

"Conor Could've been a great boxer. He could've been a great boxer. [He got tremendous power] Yeah. He has a tremendous uppercut too. The uppercut that he caught Floyd with, [that] snapped Floyd's head back. Floyd was like ohh, ok. He just wasn't composed enough to go ten rounds with one of the greatest of all time."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Catch the full JRE episode below: