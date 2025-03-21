"You're going to be a superstar" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon cracks up, loses his patience at Nabil Anane's promo skills for ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane might have found his stride inside the cage, but in the eyes of Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, his promo abilities leave a lot to be desired.

In a video posted by ONE on Instagram, the 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian star was shooting a promotional video for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, and immediately flubbed his first attempt. 'The Iron Man', standing off-camera, gave him some advice:

"Don't pressure yourself! ****'s sake! Just do it! You're going to be a superstar, ****!"

Anane had a good start to his second attempt but immediately broke composure. An incredulous Rodtang then said:

"Don't rush! How many takes do you need?!"

The 20-year-old nearly landed it on his third try before losing his train of thought:

"Hello to all Thai fans! On March 23, don't forget to support me and all the Thai fighters. For those who want to watch..."

The Jitmuangnon Gym star then blurted out:

"Oh my goodness! Fans don't want to watch anymore. You're a terrible promoter! Come on, it's time to pay the bills!"

With the 27-year-old reminding him of how fans can watch the event, a defeated Anane just powered through and said:

"He's always complaining! Pay-per-view, ONE dot. Watch.onefc.com. Go get it! Just use it like this. Don't edit."

Watch the entire video below:

Rodtang, Nabil Anane set for marquee matchups at ONE 172

While their older brother, younger brother dynamic is quite hilarious, Rodtang and Nabil Anane both have pivotal bouts ahead of them at ONE 172.

Rodtang will close out the 14-fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan against hometown kid and kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Meanwhile, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative will star in a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout versus ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

