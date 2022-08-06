You're leaving the BMW lane and trying to jump over into the SUV lane - Jamahal Hill on Kamaru Usman's light heavyweight plans

Jamahal Hill recently shared his take on Kamaru Usman's potential move up to the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

Hill compared the welterweight champion's idea to cars. He said that Usman will be leaving a BMW lane and switching to an SUV lane if he jumps two weight classes.

The considerable difference between the size of welterweights and light heavyweights could be the basis of Hill's comparison. SUVs are usually much larger than BMWs. While speaking on The Schmozone podcast, 'Sweet Dreams' said:

"That is in your lane. You're leaving like the BMW lane, trying to jump over to the SUV lane. It's a little different bro."

'The Schmo' noted that the difference between the two weight classes is 35 pounds. He doubted if 'The Nigerian Nightmare' walked around at a weight more than 200 pounds.

However, Hill stated that upon meeting the welterweight champion for the first time at the UFC PI, he thought Usman was fighting in the light heavyweight division.

The light heavyweight contender went on to laud 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for his discipline in terms of diet as Usman manages to stay shredded throughout the year:

"I will say this. The first time I saw Kamaru Usman, I thought he might have fought light heavyweight. He was big. I was in the PI, he's just shredded. The discipline that dude must have, as far as dieting, must be insane. Specially like all the time, this dude is shredded, always."

Watch Jamahal Hill talk about Kamaru Usman:

Jamahal Hill fights Thiago Santos this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill

Jamahal Hill is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he takes on Thiago Santos in a battle of top-10 light heavyweight contenders.

'Sweet Dreams' has won his last two fights via first-round knockout. Santos, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss against Magomed Ankalaev. The former light heavyweight title challenger has lost four of his last five fights.

The 31-year-old Hill is currently the No.10-ranked fighter in the 205lbs division of the UFC. Santos, 38, sits at the No.6 spot. A win for the Brazilian could kickstart another run towards the top, while victory for Hill could see him knocking on the doors of the top five in the weight class.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far