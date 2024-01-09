"You’re letting your ego run wild" - Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones' "king of England" jibe comparing their résumés

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall are locked in a verbal spat on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Aspinall has continually called for a title unification matchup, whereas Jones seems keen on taking on former two-time heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic. Jones hit out at the English fighter, claiming that his résumé is levels below his own and stating that he has been a main event fighter throughout his career.

Jones wrote:

"I mean, it doesn’t really work like that. I was a champion when I was 23 years old, you can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is, meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career."

Expand Tweet

Aspinall immediately responded by respectfully accepting Jones' superior professional record. He went on to cite it as the primary reason he wants to take the legendary fighter on.

He wrote:

"Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate. I’m not downplaying you’re résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that?"

Check out his post below and some more of their exchange:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones undergoes another surgery on his elbow

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones has been on the sidelines since his withdrawal from his scheduled UFC 295 main event against Stipe Miocic.

Jones has been working on his recovery which includes his injured pec. He also underwent an elbow surgery on his left elbow, something that has trouble him for a while:

"Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time, instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow. I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs."

He mentioned that it made sense to go under the knife again as he is already out for months due to his pec surgery:

"The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all." [via @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Check out Jon Jones' full comments in the post on Instagram: