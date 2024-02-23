“You’re not a loser forever” – Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin defeat does not shape his career as a martial artist

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar recently spoke about his loss to his former rival, Anatoly Malykhin, last year. Bhullar and Malykhin took part in a heavyweight clash for the ages at ONE Friday Fights 22 in which 'Sladkiy' finished 'Singh' via TKO inside three rounds.

On March 1 at ONE 166:Qatar, the two former rivals will fight their respective battles. Bhullar will clash with Iranian beast Amir Aliakbari while Malykhin will challenge for a third world title against ONE middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar briefly shed light on what his loss to Malykhin meant to him:

“That was on that day [my loss to Malykhin], you're not a loser forever [and] you're not a winner forever. Every time you go out there, you must prove yourself.”

The fight game can be unforgiving as it is rewarding. There are days when you'd feel like you're on top of the world while there will be moments when you'd feel like the entire world is crumbling before you. Those moments can make or break a fighter. Something tells us that with Arjan Bhullar, the case will be the former.

Arjan Bhullar warns Amir Aliakbari of what is coming for him at ONE 166

Ahead of his heavyweight MMA collision with Amir Aliakbari, Bhullar has short and ominous words for his upcoming foe:

“Danger is coming. I am that. So, he knows what's coming. Don't need to warn him about anything.”

There's a chilling sense of absolution in Bhullar's words. Let's see if he can make good of his choice of vocabulary come fight night. Catch the former world champion at ONE 166: Qatar, airing live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.