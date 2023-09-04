"You're mad weird" - Dillon Danis suggests Logan Paul should fire co-worker for looking at allegedly fake Nina Agdal viral video

Dillon Danis has urged Logan Paul to fire his co-worker and friend Mike Majlak for looking at an allegedly fake video of his fiance Nina Agdal.

Recently, an explicit video with what seemed to be Logan Paul's fiance went viral online. However, it was later confirmed that it was someone else. Mike Majlak, who is a co-host on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, recently took to Twitter and reacted to the same.

Raising the question as to who was the girl in the video, Mike Majlak had this to say:

"now that it’s been confirmed that wasn’t nina, the main question is who is that girl"

Reacting to what Mike Majlak had to say, Dillon Danis questioned his friendship with Logan Paul for looking at the fake video and suggested that 'The Maverick' should fire him "ASAP". He said:

"Mike, you're mad weird. That's your best friend's fiancée! Logan needs to cut you off the payroll ASAP."

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul will be his "B*tch for life" following their bout

Dillon Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Logan Paul on October 14. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has taken the trash-talking to the next level as he attempts to get inside the head of 'The Maverick'.

Danis has been taking shots at Paul's fiance Nina Agdal for weeks by sharing pictures of her with her past partners. As if demeaning his partner wasn't enough, the former Bellator star has warned 'The Maverick' of lifelong consequences if he loses their upcoming fight.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter and warned Logan Paul that if and when he beats 'The Maverick', he would be his "b*tch for life". He said:

"Logan Paul is my b**ch for life after I knock him out he will be obligated to hold my pocket whenever he’s in my presence till he dies."

Danis followed up with a tweet targeting Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal and said:

"You tell Logan Paul that I'm coming over and I'm kicking down his backdoor and patting his little lady on the a** and I'm telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare, just how I like it!"

