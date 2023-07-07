"You're the one getting PPV points" - Sean O'Malley lashes back at Aljamain Sterling for pressurizing him to promote UFC 292

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will take on No. 2 ranked contender Sean O'Malley at the upcoming UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19, at the TD Garden in Boston. However, 'Funk Master' believes O'Malley is not doing enough to promote the fight.

In a recent tweet, the 33-year-old pointed out that O'Malley has bizarrely gone under the radar, with the fight fast approaching:

"Interesting how all of the sudden, @SugaSeanMMA has gone radio silent. I can’t wait to expose you for the entitled brat you are. No more handouts. Your time is up!"

Interestingly it seems that there is a reason why 'Sugar' is spending less time promoting the event. O'Malley is not getting pay-per-view points for the event, unlike the champion.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the Montana native ridiculed Sterling for trying to pressure him into promoting the event, saying that the champion stands to gain more monetarily from the fight:

"You're the one getting pay-per-view points, you f*****g sell the fight. I'm working, I'm doing my sh*t."

Furthermore, 'Sugar' hit back at 'Funk Master' for suggesting that he has gone radio silent in the lead-up to the fight. According to O'Malley, he is still creating his usual type of content, like podcasts on his YouTube channel.

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

UFC 292: Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling odds comparison

Per the live odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is a -225 favorite for his match-up against the No. 2 ranked contender Sean O'Malley (+215 underdog).

This means that a $1000 wager on 'Funk Master' would fetch users a payout of $1392.16 if the champion wins, while the same bet on the challenger can fetch users a more lucrative winning of $3150 if 'Sugar' get his hands raised.

Aljamian Sterling will be coming to fight week on a 9-fight win streak. 'Funk Master' hasn't tasted defeat in the last five years. In his recent fight at UFC 288, the 33-year-old clinched a split decision win against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

'Sugar' Sean is also on a dominant run. In recent years he has put together a 5-fight undefeated streak, with his latest win coming via a split decision against former bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan at UFC 280.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter #UFC280 AFTER A WILD FIGHT, SEAN O'MALLEY DEFEATS PETR YAN BY SPLIT DECISION AFTER A WILD FIGHT, SEAN O'MALLEY DEFEATS PETR YAN BY SPLIT DECISION 😮 #UFC280 https://t.co/Hm08QAY83W

With Sterling's and O'Malley's last wins coming via split decisions, the fighters will be looking forward to getting a more decisive victory at UFC 292.

Poll : 0 votes