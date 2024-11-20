"You're really the female Jake Paul" - Fans rip into Paige VanZant for hyping up Power Slap with fight highlight photos

Former UFC star Paige VanZant continues to diversify her combat sports journey, adding Power Slap to her résumé. Transitioning from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing and professional wrestling, VanZant recently competed in Dana White’s Power Slap promotion.

She debuted at Power Slap 8 on June 28, defeating Christine Volmarans via unanimous decision. Her second outing at Power Slap 9 on Oct 24, against Chelsea Dodson, ended in a draw.

Following her latest match, VanZant took to social media to share highlight photos captioned:

“This is the life 😍”

While some fans applauded her performance, others criticized her involvement in slap fighting, citing concerns over its long-term health risks:

"So do you just concede to the fact you'll probably have CTE and your quality of life might not be great when you're older? You just don't care? You should really educate yourself on the realities of CTE. This power slap nonsense isn't worth it..."

Another added:

"Lol you're really the female Jake Paul, nobody likes you 😂 the comments are always hilarious on your posts"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paige VanZant's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: @paigevanzant via Instagram]

A look into Paige VanZant’s combat sports career so far

Paige VanZant’s combat sports journey began at 18, training under UFC veteran Ken Shamrock in Nevada. She debuted professionally in 2012, securing her first MMA victory in Corpus Christi, Texas.

By 2013, VanZant joined the UFC as part of its new strawweight division, though age restrictions initially kept her from 'The Ultimate Fighter' reality series.

Her UFC career highlighted notable wins, including a TKO victory over Kailin Curran and a head-kick KO against Bec Rawlings, which earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Transitioning to the flyweight division in 2017, VanZant faced setbacks with injuries, including a recurring arm fracture, but demonstrated resilience with a comeback win over Rachael Ostovich in 2019.

After leaving UFC in 2020, she signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, debuting against Britain Hart but facing mixed results.

In 2024, VanZant diversified her portfolio, making her Misfits Boxing debut against Elle Brooke, resulting in a split draw, and stepping into slap fighting with Power Slap victories and draws.

