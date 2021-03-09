"You're too stupid to know the rules" - Aljamain Sterling extends feud with Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are already making UFC fans anxious for a rematch as they continue to add fuel to the fire following their controversial fight at UFC 259.

The former Bantamweight champion Yan threw a knee to Aljamain Sterling's head while he was grounded, which is considered an illegal move in UFC. As a result, the belt was transferred to Funk Master.

Sterling was surprised with the outcome and dropped the belt as soon as UFC President Dana White gave it to him. He later claimed he did not feel like a champion by winning the bout in that way.

However, later in the same night, pictures of him celebrating the title with friends and family emerged on the internet. Funk Master explained that people flew from far away to see him, and he could not give himself a bit of credit for capturing the belt.

However, the attitude did not go down well with Yan, other fighters, and fans who expressed their reaction contrary to Aljamain Sterling's approach.

The two continued to exchange virtual punches, attacking each other for various reasons related to their clash at UFC 259.

In the latest installment to their feud, Aljamain Sterling has called Yan 'stupid' for supposedly not knowing mixed martial arts rules. Here's the sequence of their interactions at this time:

"You took that knee like a champ. Done celebrating yet?" Yan questioned.

"Celebrating what? Two training camps for your dumb *ss to just do some dumb illegal sh*t? How does the champ not know the rules? Because you are too stupid to know the rules, I have to watch to start training again for a rematch. Bravo, champ! Bravo!" said Aljamain Sterling.

Celebrating what? Two training camps for your dumb ass to just do some dumb illegal shit? How does the champ not know the rules?

The reason why Yan decided to hit Funk Master with the illegal strike remains a puzzle. As some witnesses claim that one of his cornermen shouted the command to him, Yan says that he did not see his opponent being entirely grounded.

What was going through Aljamain Sterling's mind after the illegal knee?

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling explained what he was thinking right after getting knocked out by Petr Yan's illegal knee attack.

"I was delirious. I don't really remember what Mark Smith was asking me. And I don't even know what I even said to him. There are a lot of things that are going through my head: Dana [White] is not going to give me another shot at the [UFC bantamweight] title; the fight is going to be a no-contest; Dana is going to say, 'he was losing that fight in those four rounds so why should we use him again if we know the direction that the fight was heading at, so we're going to move on from it,'" Aljamain Sterling described.

Many in the MMA community are expecting a rematch between the two fighters to be set up quickly with the Bantamweight title on the line.