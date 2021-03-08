Aljamain Sterling fires back at TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo after being accused of 'acting'

Aljamain Sterling has replied to former UFC bantamweight champions TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo for insinuating that he had 'acted' to capture the belt from Petr Yan in their championship clash on Saturday.

Many fighters took to social media to express their opinions about the controversial bantamweight title fight between then-champion Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

Referee Mike Smith stopped the bout during the fourth round after the Russian hit his opponent with an illegal knee. As a result, Yan was disqualified, and the title was transferred to the 'Funk Master.'

Before receiving the belt from UFC President Dana White, Aljamain Sterling stayed on the canvas for a number of minutes. He needed assistance leaving the octagon, before heading towards the press cabin for an interview.

Because he was able to complete the interview so soon after being on his back for so long, Aljamain Sterling was criticized by many fighters, including former champions Dillashaw and Cejudo, who accused him of 'acting.'

"And the Oscar goes to 'Fake Master' Aljamain Sterling for Best Actor in a Title Fight, and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr, now you're a cheater too, b*tch," Dillashaw wrote.

And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch. — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) March 7, 2021

"He got concussed, and he couldn't fight, but he could conduct a full *ss interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is the greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey, Aljamain Sterling, at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I'm not evening hating," Cejudo wrote.

He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey @funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating pic.twitter.com/YNUUMRfbvs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Funk Master quickly answered both for their allegations. With Cejudo, who is retired, he only acknowledged the hostility. However, with Dillashaw, Aljamain Sterling gave a more confrontational rebuttal.

Advertisement

"You cheated your entire UFC career, and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete. I hope [Cory] Sandhagen tools like he did to you in practices before," Aljamain Sterling wrote on his Twitter.

You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete.

I hope Sandhagen tools like he did to you in practices before. https://t.co/D9CWOcsc5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

Dillashaw just announced his return to competing in the UFC after a two-year ban due to the use of illegal substances. He has been linked to a bantamweight title eliminator fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Petr Yan called out TJ Dillashaw ahead of title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Advertisement

UFC 259 Blachowicz v Adesanya: Weigh-Ins

Petr Yan was so convinced that he would successfully defend his belt against Aljamain Sterling that he was already challenging his next opponent.

The Russian wanted to face the former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw after the bout at UFC 259.

"Edgar, older. It's not big. Fan base is not good. Sandhagen, he lose to Sterling. I think maybe Dillashaw. T.J. Dillashaw is back after doping tests. I want a fight with him," Yan said in a recent interview.

Aljamain Sterling is expected to face Petr Yan in a rematch for the bantamweight title later in the year.