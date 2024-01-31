“You’re supposed to drill jiu-jitsu” - BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci slams coaches who waste time with lengthy warm-up sessions

Combat sports athletes train hard to nearly unimaginable levels as they strive to be the very best that they can be, but there are some times when it can go overboard.

Within ONE Championship, few others train as hard as ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

However, there is a difference between training and just working out and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took to his Instagram to criticize Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches who have unusually long warmups:

“Typically, when you train jiu-jitsu, you have a limited amount of time in the day that you can train jiu-jitsu, right? So when you go to a jiu-jitsu class, their goal is how much progress can you watch them make in jiu-jitsu. But if majority of the class is doing warmups, isn’t it gonna limit the amount of progress you can make in jiu-jitsu?”

He continued:

"When you have a limited amount of time, how important are these super, super long warmups?. If you’re there just to do a warmup, which you could do on your own time, then what are you essentially doing there? You’re wasting time to progress in jiu-jitsu.”

Mikey Musumeci’s Thailand adventures with Rodtang

Currently, Musumeci is in Thailand to once again train his Muay Thai skills with the world-famous PK Saenchai gym in the wake of him potentially giving MMA a shot before the year is over.

During his time in 'The Land of Smiles', Musumeci was able to squeeze in some bonding time with fellow ONE Championship star and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon as they explored the Thai countryside.

While his grappling skills are second to none in his weight division, Musumeci fighting in MMA will be an interesting sight for everyone involved.