"You are royalty baby girl" - Conor McGregor wishes daughter Croia a happy birthday in an adorable post 

Conor McGregor shared an adorable post on Instagram wishing his daughter Croia a happy third birthday. The Irishman shared a video where the three-year-old can be seen riding a toy horse and carriage as her father walks with her. The birthday girl was all smiles and looked to be enjoying the ride in her brand new toy carriage.

Conor McGregor captioned the post with the following:

"Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful princess Croía Mairéad McGregor I love you with all my heart and soul, my daughter. Here is your horse and carriage because you are royalty baby girl don’t ever forget it."

Conor McGregor and his fiancee Dee Devlin are proud parents to three children, a four-year-old son named Conor Jr., Croia, and second son Rian, who was born in May last year.

Paul Felder names three fighters who could fight for the lightweight title before Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year. He is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 last year. The Irishman is rumored to face Charles Oliveira in a potential lightweight title clash upon his imminent return.

Although McGregor is the No.9-ranked contender in the lightweight division, he may skip the line over top contender Justin Gaethje to fight for the title.

While 'Do Bronx' himself was seemingly angling to fight McGregor next instead of Gaethje, UFC analyst Paul Felder feels 'The Notorious' should be third in line to challenge for the title. Felder places the Irishman behind both Justin Gaethje and the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev.

Having said that, Felder agrees that McGregor's ability to sell pay-per-views could go a long way in helping him skip the line over more deserving contenders:

""If I'm going by the numbers, it's Gaethje for sure for me. Then the winner of Islam [Makhachev] and Beneil [Dariush]. That's the next contender. There's no doubt about it in my mind. But Conor's that wrench in everything. Whether we like it or not, the guy draws," Felder told Helen Yee.

