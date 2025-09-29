"You have to run away and keep the distance" - Merab Dvalishvili breaks down what it would really take to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared his thoughts on what he believes it would take to defeat Khamzat Chimaev in the octagon. Chimaev is widely regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC, and his wrestling pedigree leaves very few openings for opponents.According to Dvalishvili, anyone facing Chimaev needs a high-level understanding of jiu-jitsu and exceptional footwork to manage distance. Standing toe-to-toe with Chimaev is likely to lead to significant danger, as the Chechen-born fighter excels in closing space and controlling the pace.Speaking in a recent interview with 'The Schmo', he said:“I don’t want to fight Khamzat… but if you do, you have to know jiu-jitsu very well. And on the feet, you have to run away and keep the distance. It’s gonna be hard, good luck to whoever fights Khamzat next, it’s going to be a long night.”Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:Chimaev’s recent performances, including a dominant victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, have reinforced his reputation as a multifaceted threat. His combination of high-volume striking, well-timed takedowns, and sustained top control makes him difficult to challenge at any level.He's tied with Demetrious Johnson for the third most takedowns landed in a UFC title fight (12 vs. du Plessis). He also holds the record for the second-most control time in UFC history (21:40 against du Plessis).Merab Dvalishvili warns Cory Sandhagen about his power ahead of UFC 320Merab Dvalishvili is preparing for his third bantamweight title defense at UFC 320 against Cory Sandhagen at T-Mobile Arena. Riding on a 13-fight winning streak, Dvalishvili is focusing on finishing the fight with striking if Sandhagen stops his takedowns.He believes Sandhagen must respect his power and be ready for a knockout attempt. Speaking to the media ahead of fight week, Dvalishvili said:&quot;He must know that I hit hard. He will see... If Cory Sandhagen will stop my takedowns, I will knock him out.&quot;He added:&quot;It's not only one thing [that he's good at]. Cory Sandhagen does a lot of things. You see how he knocked out Frankie Edgar with a flying knee. That's special. He knocked out Marlon Moraes with a spinning kick. He submitted Bautista. … He's tricky. He's smart. He does a lot of things.&quot;