"You did the same" - Former champion exposes Tony Ferguson for eye-poke accusations against Bobby Green after UFC 291

Tony Ferguson's sixth straight loss came at UFC 291 at the hands of Bobby Green, but the UFC veteran also accused Green of gaining undue advantage with an illegal move.

Ferguson issued a statement on Instagram detailing his fight experience and how severely he was derailed by Green poking his eye. He wrote:

"Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he poked my eye. He has a big History of moves like this. It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye. Despite this eye poke I never considered stopping the fight. Although the doc wanted too... Unfortunately in sports, setbacks like this are part of the journey While I won’t use the eye poke as an excuse for the outcome, I know for a fact I have more to give."

However, Tony Ferguson was met with a similar accusation from former opponent Rafael dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos tweeted out sarcastically that he understood Ferguson's accusations because he was on the receiving end of a similar eye poke from 'El Cucuy'.:

"I know exactly what you mean Tony, you’ve done that same to me."

The pair fought in 2016 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event just before Ferguson secured the interim lightweight championship.

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' tweet and accompanying picture of the eye poke below:

Tony Ferguson, UFC 291: Bobby Green responds to eye-poke accusations from 'El Cucuy'

Bobby Green responded to the accusations from Tony Ferguson about deliberately poking him in the eye to shift the momentum in their UFC 291 matchup.

Green spoke in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and clarified that it was not intentional. He also stated that he did a lot of things that led to him ultimately winning the fight via submission.

Green said:

“Tony said that I intentionally poked him. There’s a narrative that I intentionally poked him, and then that threw his momentum off, and then from there the fight just went my way. I disagree with that. I felt that I was doing so much more than that the entire fight. So, what I’m saying is, that if you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. So I’m not gonna argue with him… He’s crazy with that, but you can’t argue with crazy.”

Check out his full comments below on YouTube: