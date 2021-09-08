"You have a smile on your face and you're clicking selfies" - Chael Sonnen suspects Oscar De La Hoya may have deliberately pulled out of his fight against Vitor Belfort

Chael Sonnen suspects Oscar De La Hoya may have deliberately pulled out of his fight against Vitor Belfort. De La Hoya was expected to take on Belfort in a much-anticipated celebrity crossover boxing match in September. However, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 a week before the bout and was ruled out. Evander Holyfield stepped in to replace him.

"So we see Oscar and he's drunk or high, he admitted to being drunk. He's intoxicated and this is while he's in training camp and then he puts out some footage from the training camp. He looks slow as molasses running uphill and then he shows up to the press conference. He had a shirt on, I mean he was out of shape, this was bad. He had the love handles, it was bad. Something's off here. So he ends up in the hospital and of course we want to say the right things which are 'Gee Oscar, we are thinking of you, get better,' and we want to leave it at that which I would do if that was all the information I had, but I don't because he's been on social media the entire time. Look, pick one. You are sick and you have been hospitalized or you have a smile on your face and you're clicking selfies and you're posting them every hour about a boxing match you're now not going to do," Chael Sonnen said.

In the latest episode of his Bad Guy INC podcast, Sonnen spoke about De La Hoya's recent social media activity and how it appears to be in contrast with his situation at the moment. He also pointed out that Oscar De La Hoya made some public appearances in the lead-up to the fight. According to Sonnen, 'The Golden Boy' seemed out of shape and intoxicated.

Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and will NOT be fighting Vitor Belfort on September 11 ... and Evander Holyfield will be taking his spot. https://t.co/r2ejzw5nOc — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2021

Sonnen also claimed that Oscar De La Hoya looked very sluggish in the little footage he released from his training camp.

Oscar De La Hoya remains confident about returning to action in 2021

Oscar De La Hoya seemed distraught at being unable to fight Belfort. The veteran boxer said that despite being fully vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19. De La Hoya also mentioned that the comeback meant a lot to him and that he left no stone unturned in preparation for the fight.

Oscar De La Hoya remains confident about making a return to the squared circle at the end of the year.

I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

