“You a snake” - Jamahal Hill blasts Ariel Helwani for taking shots at him during Jiri Prochazka interview

Jamahal Hill sounded off on Canadian MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and put him on blast for taking shots at him during his interview with Jiri Prochazka earlier this week.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was upset that Helwani complimented Prochazka for relinquishing the title and avoiding taking any shots, insinuating that he did the opposite. 'Sweet Dreams' added that he was never disrespectful towards Prochazka and asked The MMA Hour host to find proof to support his claims.

He said:

"Be a man, bro, cause that seems to be a hard thing for you. Where did I say it at? Where was I disrespectful? Where did I do anything ill towards him other than wish him well?... Ask Jiri what I said to him when I talked to him. I'm not fake, I don't have no reason to play fake or nice in nobody's face. That's not my thing, we see who's thing it is though."

𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 @stiopic_ a known instigator talking about "he's insinuating all these negative stuff about u" lol and then later act oblivious pic.twitter.com/3rjAR5aaax

Hill obviously didn't appreciate that it was insinuated that he blamed 'The Last Samurai' for holding up their fight from being made official. He then revealed what he thinks of Helwani, saying he knows what he did:

"Ariel, you did what you did, bro, I don't f*ck with you at all. You a snake. I think you really a bi*ch, bro. You weak and you're really pathetic, bro."

It remains to be seen whether Ariel Helwani will respond to Jamahal Hill and if the two will resolve this issue.

Why did Jamahal Hill relinquish the UFC light heavyweight championship?

Jamahal Hill was forced to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight championship last month after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

'Sweet Dream' posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he announced that he would be relinquishing the title. He said:

"He [Jiri Prochazka] gave up the title...To not hold the division up, to keep the division moving forward, to keep entertaining to make sure the people had a champion, and I'll do the same." [2:03 - 2:18]