"You still waking up from the nap I gave you" - Henry Cejudo fires back at Dominick Cruz's comments

Henry Cejudo may have retired from active competition inside the octagon, but that doesn't mean he won't trade verbal barbs with UFC Bantamweights.

Recently, former Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz, took a shot at the retired Cejudo in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani. Cruz noted that he doesn't understand why UFC would bring Henry Cejudo back in the fold, as he doesn't believe he would draw any more viewers. Triple C, who earned a TKO victory over The Dominator in May of 2020, was quick to respond on Twitter.

This comment right here smells like alcohol and cigarettes. You still waking up from the nap I gave you 🛌 💤? Have fun on the prelims Dominique 💋🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/UNCiLuvN55 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 24, 2021

Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz's rivalry

Cejudo's jab is a reference to Cruz claiming referee Keith Peterson smelled of alcohol and cigarettes during their Bantamweight Title fight at UFC 249. The Dominator was upset by the stoppage and believed Peterson may not have been in the best shape to officiate the bout. However, any chance at redemption seemingly ended moments after the contest, as Henry Cejudo officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Despite this, there have always been rumblings that Henry Cejudo could make his way back into the cage for another fight or two. Triple C has said on more than one occasion that he would make the walk back to the octagon for the right price. He has also expressed interest in trying his hand in boxing after making an impressive transition from amateur wrestling into MMA.

As for Dominick Cruz, the 35-year-old is still competing at 135 pounds, chasing back the title Cody Garbrandt took from him in December of 2016. He is currently slated to get back to action at UFC 259 against Casey Kenney on March 6. This will be featured on a card that already includes three major Championship bouts.

Bantamweight champion Petr Yan will put the gold on the line against Aljamain Sterling, while Amanda Nunes will put her Featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. The main event will see Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya make the jump up to challenge Light Heavyweight king, Jan Blachowicz for the 205 lbs title.

All eyes will be on UFC 259 come March 6, and it will be the perfect opportunity for Cruz to put on a show, and solidify himself as the next challenger for the 135-pound championship.

What do you make of the verbal exchange between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz? Do you think Cejudo will fight in the UFC ever again? Let us know in the comments!