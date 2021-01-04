Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo claims he will make Ryan Garcia "shine his shoes"

Henry Cejudo has taken a dig at recently crowned WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia. The former UFC champion has affirmed that he will get Garcia to "shine his shoes."

Cejudo, who retired at UFC 249 after defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, has been teasing a potential return to the ring for a long time. Known for engaging in Twitter brawls, Cejudo has once again shifted his attention to Garcia.

In his latest tweet, "Triple C" has claimed that he will make Garcia shine his shoes.

U bent the knee yesterday once yesterday against cambell . I’ll make you shine my shoes @KingRyanG pic.twitter.com/5rN4TyPlap — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 3, 2021

Garcia marked his return to boxing against Luke Campbell on Saturday night and scored an impressive victory over his British opponent. Campbell was considered Garcia's toughest test, but the 22-year-old made quick work of the Brit after surviving an early knockdown in the second round.

This is not the first time that Triple C has fired shots at Garcia. In fact, both the fighters have constantly gone back-and-forth at each other before.

Ryan Garcia wants to beat up Henry Cejudo

Ryan Garcia

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ryan Garcia had previously stated that he wants to knock out Henry Cejudo and referred to him as "s**t talker."

"I’m going to drop him (Henry Cejudo) one day for sure. I’m going to beat the s**t out of him. If anybody that I want to beat up from the MMA world, it would have to be him. I don’t like him. He just talks too much s**t. He’s too much of a s**t talker," said Garcia.

Garcia's aversion towards Cejudo stems from Triple C's statements about the 22-year-old boxer. During an interview with ESPN, Cejudo had stated that a possible fight against Garcia might force him to come out of retirement. Triple C also compared Garcia to UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley.

"I think Ryan Garcia would be the easiest payday Triple C would ever get. It would be a lot bigger than any purse I did in the UFC. If there's any fight that intrigues me between staying retired, between fighting ... Alexander Volkanovski or fighting ... Ryan Garcia, I like the payday. Plus, it's easy money because he's fought nobody," Cejudo told ESPN.

