"You should all be thanking Jon Jones" - Fans react as change introduced before UFC 300 gets permanently reverted after multiple fighters complain

The UFC has officially decided to abandon its new fight gloves and revert to the previous design, beginning with UFC Vegas 102. This decision follows widespread dissatisfaction among fighters regarding the new gloves, which were introduced earlier in 2024 in an attempt to reduce eye pokes and hand injuries.

Ad

Despite initial confidence in the redesigned gloves, feedback from fighters indicated issues with comfort, fit, and performance. Many complained about stiffness and discomfort, while others argued that the gloves failed to significantly impact the rate of eye pokes. The new gloves debuted at UFC 302 but quickly drew criticism, leading UFC CEO Dana White to reconsider the change.

Ahead of UFC 309, White confirmed that the old gloves would be reinstated, acknowledging that the new design did not meet expectations. The decision was influenced by multiple fighters, including Jon Jones, who tested the new gloves in training and found them uncomfortable. According to an X post by ESPN MMA:

Ad

Trending

"The old UFC gloves will be used permanently moving forward. The new official UFC gloves that were introduced last year will no longer be used during fights, John Gooden announced."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to the update and wrote:

"You should all be thanking Jon Jones."

"Good decision. The new gloves were made with gold intentions, but they missed the mark. It seems like there were less KO's which is bad for business for an entertainment company, plus we've seen a big uptick in broken hands since switching. Good move to recognize this and revert."

Ad

"This was made clear early on by a ton of fighters."

"RIP new gloves that did nothing to limit eye pokes."

"Felt like there were more eyepokes with them things compared to the old ones."

"Now make black with a gold UFC on it for championship fights for both fighters."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to UFC glove change update. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.