"You don't throw fits" - Demetrious Johnson teaches his sons to overcome adversity through Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Demetrious Johnson discussed a life lesson he's been working on with his sons.

'Mighty Mouse' is mostly known for being one of the greatest fighters of all time. Meanwhile, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion has other important roles outside of fighting, including being a father to three children - two sons and one daughter.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Johnson had this to say about teaching his sons about overcoming adversity through jiu-jitsu:

"I'm trying to teach my son, how do you battle losses? You don't throw fits. The only person who's not going to lose is the person who stops competing. It's a fact. The more you compete, the more opportunity for you to lose or see if you can go higher. I told my son, I'm not injured, I'm healthy, I had a great time and I get to go home."

Johnson last fought in May 2023, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their world title trilogy fight. 'Mighty Mouse' was considering retirement following the impressive win, but he seems to be leaning towards a return to ONE Championship for an MMA bout later this year.

Watch Johnson's recent appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Demetrious Johnson primarily faced adversity twice since signing with ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has led by example for his sons by overcoming adversity since signing with ONE Championship. Firstly, he suffered his lone promotional loss against Adriano Moraes in April 2021. Since then, Johnson has secured two wins to win the trilogy series.

Secondly, Johnson competed in an IBJJF jiu-jitsu tournament, where he faced a heavyweight-sized opponent in the absolute division. Despite the massive size discrepancy, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion won by submission to showcase his superior technique.

Watch Johnson submit his larger opponent at an IBJJF event below:

