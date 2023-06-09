"You shouldn't be in the top 10 having to f***ing work at Walmart" - Jorge Masvidal gives honest take on UFC's much-controversial pay structure

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on the much debated UFC fighter pay structure. Masvidal, who has strong right-wing affiliations, started by admitting that he has a bias towards Dana White.

However, Masvidal also believes that there are certain areas where fighter pay needs improvement. According to 'Gamebred', top 15-ranked UFC fighters shouldn't have to take up a side gig to pay their bills, irrespective of sponsorship money. The 38-year-old recently said on Jake Paul's BS podcast:

"So me personally, I'm biased. I'm not the right person to ask 'cause I'm a Dana candidate... But I have always advocated throughout my career and even more now that I'm retired. More money for the fighters, because its a f***ing tough job. You shouldn't be in the f***ing top ten having to f***ing work at Walmart or something. If you're in the top fifteen, you should be set. That you're making enough money per fight whether you have sponsors or not. That all your bills are covered. When you hear that guys have to have a part-time job while they are fighting, there's lopsidedness there."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Masvidal further pointed out that the UFC pay structure for beginner and mid-level fighter is way better than in boxing. According to 'Gamebred', it's the elite UFC fighters who need some radical changes in pay structure.

UFC fighter pay: Jorge Masvidal reportedly paid three times more than Dana White-led promotion

Even before hanging up his gloves for good, Jorge Masvidal had already ventured into the promotion business with Gamebred FC. The former UFC star proved himself to be a true advocate of fighter pay without the salaries he gave out at a recent event.

Gamebred Boxing 4 went down at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 1 where former UFC stars like Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo and Vitor Belfort walked away with massive paydays.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu



Anthony Pettis: $650,000

Roy Jones Jr: $700,000

Vitor Belfort: $400,000

Jacare Souza: $200,000

Jose Aldo: $425,000

Jeremy Stephens: $200,000

Another UFC veteran, Markus Perez, who also competed at the event claims Masvidal's promotion paid almost three times more than the UFC. 'Maluko' told MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast:

“I told him I’m a MMA fighter and I’ll fight anything. [Masvidal] said, ‘I’ll offer you this much for a boxing match.’ I was like, ‘What? More than I was making in the UFC? I’m in. Let’s do it.’ It’s good money, but my focus is on beating the guy.”

