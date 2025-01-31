"You can't have UFC without Joe Rogan" - Din Thomas delivers brutally honest ranking of MMA commentators 

Din Thomas recently ranked MMA commentators, including Joe Rogan. The former UFC fighter was joined by hosts Gilbert Galon, Nick Dunn, and David on episode 65 of their podcast The Casuals. Their conversation revolved around multiple facets of combat sports including the commentators.

The list of commentators included prominent names like Jon Anik, Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Chael Sonnen. Thomas rated their commentary based on his analysis.

When asked about Rogan, the 48-year-old praised the renowned commentator's aura and pointed out the importance of his presence in pay-per-view events.

"He's solid because you know there is...and I know a lot of people think that he's the best but I cant go that high because, you know Joe is out of the game a bit, he's out of the loop a little bit, but you can't have UFC without Joe Rogan. The commentary, a pay-per-view won't be the same without Joe. "

He continued:

"But if it wasn't Joe and it was just some other dude saying the same things that Joe's saying, I'd be like 'Oh he's solid' but Joe brings an aura and energy about him that you just need."

Check out Din Thomas' comments on Joe Rogan below (1:05:34):

When Jiri Prochazka reflected on his loss to Alex Pereira with Joe Rogan

Jiri Prochazka vacated his light heavyweight title after winning it at UFC 275 due to an injury. On his return to the octagon at UFC 295, Prochazka squared off against Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Pereira defeated him by a second-round TKO and walked away with the title.

Prochazka got another opportunity for the belt in a rematch against Pereira at UFC 303. He was defeated by 'Poatan' by TKO in the second round to defend his title. The 32-year-old Czech fighter reflected on his losses to Pereira with Rogan on episode #165 of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show.

"First time in my life I realized that man...that was a really like...I won't say what it was and how hard it was because I don't like it but it was something what I didn't experience yet. So, that time I really realized that how powerful the meditation and true self-talking is."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's response to Joe Rogan below (51:46):

