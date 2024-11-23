"You can't use that against me" - Nico Carrillo says hate comments from fans don't work against him

Nico Carrillo has made a huge impact since he arrived in ONE Championship in 2023 and put together a very impressive winning streak.

This has earned the Scottish striker a lot of acclaim and plaudits for his victories and in particular, the manner in which he finishes opponents.

However, a quick ascent like this is going to come with people that aren't on board as well and Carrillo is no stranger to receiving negative comments.

During a recent appearance on the Leather'd Podcast, he spoke about some of the hate that he gets on social media and why he doesn't take it personally:

"It's always good spirit. But hate - everybody gets hate. But it's mainly on social media where you're gonna get it. And the hates comes from the fans of the guys I'm fighting against. All those jealous, the bullies, and all of them."

Carrillo was then asked whether any of the negativity affects him but he is not concerned with the opinions of others:

"No, not at all. Cause when they use that against, brother, you can't use that against me. It doesn't work."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Nico Carrillo continues to keep proving doubters wrong

With each win and finish that he has produced in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, it is becoming harder to discount Nico Carrillo.

Many have accused him of being a weight bully who wins fights by being significantly larger than his opponents, but his ability to consistently hit the bantamweight limit shows that this isn't true.

At ONE 170 on January 24, he has a chance to prove all the haters wrong by securing the biggest win of his career when he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

He'll still get negativity on social media, but holding the gold will show his detractors what they have been missing.

