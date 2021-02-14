'You used Conor's line' - Leon Edwards targets Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in call-out spree.

After Leon Edwards' opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, pulled out of their scheduled UFC bout on March 14th due to COVID-19 complications, Edwards went on a call out spree on Twitter and has dropped a few big names as he looks for a potential opponent.

Leon Edwards made it clear he was ready to fight anyone for UFC Fight Night on March 13 and issued challenges to multiple fighters. Edwards started out by calling out Nate Diaz.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

They went back and forth for a short time with Nate replying after a few hours with this famous quote by Conor Mcgregor.

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

Edwards was not about to lose this Twitter battle and responded to Nate with a jab at his UFC record (15-10) and calling out the fact that he used Cono's line.

nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used conor's line wtf 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

Leon Edwards then went on to call out his longtime rival, Jorge Masvidal. The two have had a violent history, with Masvidal throwing a three punch combo at Edwards that caused a cut under his eye backstage at UFC London. This happened while Masvidal was being interviewed after his iconic knockout of Darren Till. He later went on to describe the combo as "a three piece with the soda."

We all know that bitch Jorge will be nowhere to be seen when it comes to fighting me. 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

Leon Edwards was not done yet and he went on to make a final call out to Colby Covington using the hashtag anybodycangetit.

Colby can get this work too. Then the title next. Its strap season#anybodycangetit — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

UFC president Dana White has indicated that Colby Covington is the frontrunner to fight Leon Edwards next month at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However the fight has not yet been finalized.

The jinxed fight : Edwards vs Chimaev:

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Chimaev has been forced to drop out of his scheduled fight against Edwards at the upcoming event as he is still dealing with lingering issues after contracting COVID-19.

This is the third unsuccessful attempt to schedule a fight between Chimaev and Edwards. The first time was in December where Edwards had to drop out as he was experiencing severe symptoms as a result of contracting the coronavirus. The fight was rescheduled for January, however, Chimaev contracted Covid 19 and was unable to compete.

Once again, the bout was rescheduled and was supposed to take place on March 13th. Chimaev, however, is still recovering and will be unable to fight until later in 2021. Edwards, who is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, is expected to get a different opponent. The welterweight last competed in July 2019 where he defeated Raphael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision.