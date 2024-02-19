"You've got my full respect" - Fans react as UFC star Miranda Maverick shares insane "hustle" story with a swimsuit snap 

Fans recently reacted to Miranda Maverick's social media post, wherein she shows off her new swimsuit attire.

The UFC women's flyweight contender proved that she has a bright future in her division after turning in an impressive performance against Andrea Lee in the early preliminary card of UFC 298. She defeated Lee via unanimous decision.

Maverick recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, sharing an insane story about she used to balance training MMA with working a full-time job prior to her UFC days:

''I was telling a story to my husband today laughing about how five years ago I would have to wake up on Sunday morning after my fight and get straight to work for a 12-hour shift waitressing at Cracker Barrel. That doesn’t seem like too long ago where I was still so poor working a full-time job, being a full-time student, and training full-time and I still could not afford my rent per month if I took a full weekend off. I would have black eyes, a concussion, my leg in a cast after knee surgery, and still go to work because I couldn't afford not to.''

The American added:

''My point? The hustle pays off eventually! Work towards big goals and push yourself. I would never be where I am now if it weren’t for harder times.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Two jars ordered just now! Keep up the grind! You’ve got my full respect''

''Yes! So proud of you''

''Got to admire the hustle. Congratulations on your victory!''

Miranda Maverick on Amanda Nunes' UFC return

The first female UFC double champion, Amanda Nunes, last competed against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. She announced her retirement after completing a record sixth bantamweight title defense.

However, UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick believes a return is guaranteed. She added that a potential return from retirement generates more interest while also providing an opportunity to earn more.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, Maverick said:

“I have no doubt that she will [return]. You know, I think it becomes one of those things that once people retire their stock almost goes up more and so they get potentially paid more when they come back. Especially with how much fandom, so to speak, that she had.''

Check out Miranda Maverick's full comments below (5:07):