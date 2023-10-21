"You've got to hide" - Former model slams 'shrimp d**k' Dillon Danis for attack on Nina Agdal, fans react

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis' tense conflict with Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal is not over with yet.

In the build-up to their October 14 showdown, Danis went after Agdal relentlessly in the name of promotion. Nearly a week after the fight, Danis was called out in his personal messages by an American model and actress for his attacks on the Danish model.

Sarah Dumont texted Danis with a tirade of criticism.

"Nina is a sweet girl and she's NOT A S**T Point blank period. That video of Nina is obviously a video between girl friends JOKING around because she just got out of a relationship you f*****g imbecile. Clearly you just want to piggy back off Logan's clout because your own following wasn't big enough before you started this bullshit )at Nina's expense) to make you feel better about your limp shrimp d**k."

Danis posted a screenshot of the multiple texts he received from Dumont prior to his fight. Fans reacted to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Logan is here Dillon, you’ve got to hide"

"Dillon all the way"

"Keyboard warrior at he’s finest"

Fans also termed Dumont's texts as an attempt at grabbing attention.

"She needs attention"

"I thought the whole Nina saga was over after the fight?"

"You getting cooked?"

"She DM’d you that in confidence like 2 months ago why uncover it now"

"Feminist trying to prove their point. No point"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Danis exposing Dumont's texts. [via X]

Dillon Danis wants to go to the UFC next

Dillon Danis is heavily criticized for his inactivity in mixed martial arts.

Danis' last professional MMA fight was in 2019 in a submission win against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. It is only his second professional bout and he has been called out by fans on various occasions for not fighting more often.

After his loss to Logan Paul on the Prime card, Danis made his intentions clear. He expressed his desire to sign with the UFC next. He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"UFC next."

Check out his tweet below:

'El Jefe' is currently under contract with Bellator and offered a workaround for staying if he was matched up against Jake Paul. He wrote:

"PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

