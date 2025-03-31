"You've got a lot of work to do" - Fans make their feelings known as Conor McGregor exclaims "Ireland will be free"

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, last appearing at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his extended inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest star in the sport.

The former double champ recently expressed interest in running for political office in Ireland, noting that his political platform will be centered around immigration. He took to X on Monday to claim that his home country will be free, posting:

"IRELAND WILL BE FREE! [Irish flag]"

Conor McGregor's X post:

Fans shared plenty of reactions to the tweet, with @Chris_Maguire1 believing there is a lot of work to do:

"You've got a lot of work to do"

@mynewcyantalek claimed that Ireland is already free:

"Ah, Conor's back with his usual bravado. Ireland already is free mate, unless ye mean tae break away from EU chains? [Scottish flag]"

@OscarGrouch214 advised McGregor to follow Donald Trump's path to office:

"@TheNotoriousMMA Conor you must start doing rallies across Ireland as Trump did.. it galvanizes your base and lets the base see the true numbers of support to oust the corrupt globalist.. you cannot leave it to chance! LFG America stands with Ireland [Irish flag] [American flag]"

@GldSpy questioned what Ireland needs to be freed from:

"Free from what?"

Fan reactions:

Fan reactions

Conor McGregor expresses confidence ahead of political campaign

Conor McGregor has not been shy about his desire to run for political office in his home nation of Ireland. He took to X on Monday to express confidence about his upcoming campaign, posting:

"Ireland, I have so many moves in my book I could write a trilogy! I AM EXTREMELY CONFIDENT. POWER WILL BE RETURNED TO THE PEOPLE. CORRUPTION WILL BE BUST WIDE OPEN AND THOSE RESPONSIBLE TRIED. TREASON WILL BE BEFORE OUR COURTS. I PROMISE, IRELAND WILL BE FREE! [Irish flag]"

Conor McGregor's X posts:

McGregor first teased a potential political career back in December 2023. He officially announced his intention to run in the 2025 Irish presidential election during his visit to the White House on St. Patrick's Day. In the two weeks since that announcement, there have been reports that 'The Notorious' could struggle to get the necessary support of members of the Irish parliament. He will need 20 of the 234 members of parliament to support his campaign.

