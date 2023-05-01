"You wanna come to my afterparty?" - Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson set rivalries aside in hilarious fight-themed Jose Cuervo tequila commercial

Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson have joined hands in a hilarious fight-themed commercial for Jose Cuervo Tequila.

Holland and Thompson fought each other in December last year at UFC Orlando in what proved to be one of the best fights of the year. The two put on an absolute cracker for the fans, which was ultimately won by 'Wonderboy' Thompson after Holland's corner stopped the contest in the fourth round because of a hand injury.

The two seem to have put their rivalry aside as they starred in a commercial for Jose Cuervo Tequila. The commercial hilariously depicts Holland's habit of talking during his fights and is seen inviting Thompson to his after-party.

Watch the commercial below:

Following his bout against Thompson, Holland returned to action at UFC 287 against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev and Thompson, Holland needed to fall back to winning ways and he did exactly that emphatically, winning the bout via third-round KO.

Kevin Holland's next fight: Did 'Trailblazer' call-out Jorge Masvidal?

Following his win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kevin Holland called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight. It is worth noting that in the build-up to UFC 287, 'Trailblazer' Holland and 'Gamebred' Masvidal were involved in an altercation and were separated by security.

While a bout between the two would've been a treat to watch for the fans, Masvidal retired from the sport following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Holland sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie following the event and opened up on his disregard for Masvidal. He said:

"Back in the day, big fan of the way the guy got down. Over time, things change. It was the Leon Edwards thing, none of my business. So, I try to look at it like it was cool, it became a highlight of success, and I was like, 'Damn, when did punching people behind the stage become something that we do? That we get love for?'"

Holland subsequently downplayed his beef with Masvidal, saying:

"At the end of the day, it was just a bunch of dogs barking, you know? For me, he does have something I want, which is the ‘BMF’ belt, you know, it's BMF. Bigmouth Motherf*cker. Makes sense to me. So other than that, it’s nothing. The guy is successful, wish him nothing but the best. He’s outside of the sport now, so whatever he does has nothing to do with me. He’s doing his own thing. He retired, so f*ck it. Let it go."

Catch the interview below (6:35):

