"You don't want to hurt your body" - Mikey Musumeci says steroids take the fun out of jiu-jitsu

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is and will always be a staunch advocate of a drug-free sport.

'Darth Rigatoni' hasn't been shy of denouncing the rampant performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) issue in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Apart from the moral concerns that doping brings, Musumeci believes it also takes away the fun from a sport that's supposed to be a physically demanding chess match.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Musumeci openly talked about the undeniable physical advantages of those who take steroids, particularly in BJJ.

Trending

Then again, most users rely too much on that seemingly superhuman strength and brawn, that they often neglect the technicality and creativity of grappling. Musumeci explained:

"It'll make you stronger, make you recover more. But is that fun to like, make your jiu-jitsu stronger where you're not solving all the puzzles?"

While Mikey Musumeci isn't the most physically intimidating athlete in the world, he always finds a way to get around strength.

That's where his pristine technique comes in, which is pretty much the whole essence behind 'The Gentle Art'.

Moreover, the Evolve MMA standout also stressed the health hazards that come from prolonged PED abuse, adding:

"And in the long term, you want to be able to train your whole life, you don't want to hurt your body."

Watch the enticing interview in its entirety below:

Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo prove that natural athletes can dominate in grappling

Mikey Musumeci, of course, often shares his test results from the World Anti-Doping Agency, proving that he is a clean athlete.

It just so happens that his next opponent is cut from the same cloth.

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is another vocal figure in eliminating PEDs from the sport.

These two perfect role models and quite frankly, two of the best grapplers in the world today, will lock horns at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

The promotion's return to the United States will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.