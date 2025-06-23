"You will be missed" - Jon Anik pens emotional farewell to Jon Jones after UFC retirement

UFC commentator Jon Anik has penned a heartfelt message to Jon Jones on Instagram, in light of the latter's retirement from the UFC.

Anik is a long-serving, renowned commentator who has witnessed Jones' intense journey from the beginning. He has commentated and analyzed several of Jones' fights through the years and often regards him as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

The 46-year-old shared a throwback photo with 'Bones' and paid tribute to Jon Jones in the caption, celebrating his remarkable career and the lasting impact he has had on the sport. He wrote:

"Congratulations to the 🐐, @jonnybones on accomplishing more as a mixed martial arts fighter than any man had prior! I met Jon in his hotel room in 2011, a few hours before he beat Shogun to become the youngest champion in UFC history. A lot of public figures feel perpetually misunderstood. Jones’ infectious smile and presence cloaked the absolute killer that resided within."

Anik added:

"Over 15 years, I have witnessed this man’s graciousness, kindness, and generosity with the UFC fan base. His success has helped push the UFC and MMA forward and, indirectly, he helped guys like me to make a living in the sport we all hold so dear. Look forward to seeing that grin and presence at @dirtyboxing soon, champ. [I] Appreciate all the time, energy, and love over the years. You will be missed."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below:

Jones responded to the post, implying that he had always stayed true to himself throughout his career. He wrote:

"Never followed the narrative. Always kept it real.🙌"

Jon Jones' reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @jon_anik on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov delivers heartfelt farewell to Jon Jones

UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to bid farewell to fellow legend Jon Jones. 'The Eagle' shared an Instagram story featuring a heartfelt message to 'Bones,' congratulating him on his illustrious career and wishing him a happy retirement. He wrote:

"My congratulations, legend. Even [though] we were not friends, but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history, and you inspire millions of people around the world. You have nothing more to prove in this sport."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

