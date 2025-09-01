"You won’t fight him" - UFC legend dismisses Dillon Danis’ callout, accuses him of ducking real competition despite Misfits 22 victory

A former UFC champion recently took a jab at Dillon Danis while rejecting his callout. The individual mocked Danis for avoiding actual and possible matchups.Danis got back in the win column for the first time since 2019 by securing an opening-round submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22 on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester. Notably, at the weigh-ins, the 32-year-old got into a backstage brawl with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who was headlining the fight card in a bridgerweight boxing match against Darren Till.Following the incident, Danis took to X and targeted Rockhold's friend and training partner Daniel Cormier, who once held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight belts at the same time. In response, Cormier, who retired in 2020, stated that another fighter named Kyle Crutchmer could face Danis instead of him. Furthermore, 'DC' chastised him for avoiding serious competition.''So I can’t fight you scrub , but I have a guy that’ll kick your a*s any day of the week @KyleCrutchmer. But you won’t fight him! You’ll ride that sorry win for as long as you can. You Won’t fight him.''Cormier's X post caught the attention of Crutchmer, who agreed to fight Danis in his Instagram post, writing:''I got him DC! @dillondanis let’s run it''Screenshot of Kyle Crutchmer's Instagram postCrutchmer holds a professional MMA record of 10 wins and two losses. The former NCAA wrestling champion competed in Bellator and Xtreme Fight Night (XFN). In his last MMA outing in 2023, he knocked out Bobby Nash in the first round at Bellator 297.Dillon Danis takes aim at UFC fightersFollowing his submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22, Dillon Danis spoke to MMA Fighting and issued a statement targeting UFC fighters. Danis expressed confidence that he would defeat top contenders in the MMA organization, saying:''I want to get to the UFC, so they’re forced to fight me. Because I can beat every single one of these guys. Kevin Holland, all the guys in the Top 15, they’re all trash. I’m going to beat everybody’s a*s. They’re definitely watching. Stop hiding your guys from me, because you know I’m going to beat them. I think the fans after this will be like, ‘I want to see him.’ I sold the fight. The UFC is so boring now. No one even cares...I can bring the whole entertainment.''