"You wonder why there's so many mistakes" - Huge pay disparity for UFC and non-UFC judges leaves fans stunned

UFC judges are often the subject of much criticism and backlash from the mixed martial arts community following certain controversial decisions. A discussion on Twitter amongst journalists and fans brought to light the shocking pay disparity between UFC and non-UFC judges.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter tweeted data about the pay for referees and judges in mixed martial arts events in response to why former UFC fighters do not venture into the profession. He revealed that non-UFC judges make between $300 to $550 per event.

Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: "This is how much judges and referees make in California for non-UFC/Bellator MMA events if you are ever wondering why former UFC fighters don't venture into MMA officiating once they retire."

Fans expressed their shock at the low rate of pay and joked that the level of officiating reflected them being under-compensated:

"Well...that's unfortunate"

"Get what you pay for"

"And you wonder why there's so many mistakes lol"

"And you wonder why there's so many mistakes lol"

"No wonder they pick favorites!"

Fans also pointed out the lengthy process it takes to become an MMA judge and how the effort does not ultimately pay off:

"Very little upside for anyone to be interested in these roles. Not just fighters."

"Very little upside for anyone to be interested in these roles. Not just fighters."

"Yea that's a lot of effort for not much reward. I guess you've gotta just really love it."

"Yea that's a lot of effort for not much reward. I guess you've gotta just really love it."

PunchyKickyShow @KickyShow

"The same here in SA. Judges have not had an increase in "work pay" for years despite needing certifications and despite the sport advancing ito sponsorship involvement! Disgraceful!"

Other fans argued that the pay was relatively decent compared to the average median income in America and expressed willingness to officiate for the same compensation:

"Not bad for a few hours worth of work compared to what average Americans make. It also leaves tons of flex to either work several events or hold another job."

"Not bad for a few hours worth of work compared to what average Americans make. It also leaves tons of flex to either work several events or hold another job."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Bronsteter responded: "The wages are very fair for the average person who wants to become a judge. But if you were an ex-UFC fighter who could be doing signings or seminars for a much better wage, would this appeal to you?"

Bronsteter also revealed that UFC judges earn a significantly higher amount per event at $1600 but are required to go through the process for many more years:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Bronsteter added: "$1600 But it takes years to get to that level and in California there are maybe 5-8 of those events per year."

Israel Adesanya publicly slams UFC judges after teammate Kai Kara-France loses out on judges' scorecards

Recently, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took on the UFC judges and criticized them heavily for their decision against his teammate, Kai Kara-France.

Flyweight Kara-France fought Amir Albazi in the first main event of his UFC career earlier this month in Las Vegas. He lost the fight via split decision after judges Chris Lee and Sal D'Amato scored it 48-47 against him.

'The Last Stylebender' lost his composure and ranted on Twitter:

"Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. F****ck them c**ts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear."

Israel Adesanya tweeted: "I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear."

Israel Adesanya also suggested that judges be interviewed about their scores so as to hold them accountable for their decisions:

Israel Adesanya tweeted: "Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work."

Hold them accountable for their work. Start interviewing the judges after fights.Hold them accountable for their work.

