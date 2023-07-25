"Young man could have lost his life" - Gordon Ryan's vaccine-related reaction to Bronny James' cardiac arrest irks fans

Gordon Ryan is currently renowned as one of the world’s best grapplers. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ryan is a five-time ADCC world champion with a massive list of accomplishments on the mat.

However, Ryan is also well-renowned for being a controversial figure of sorts, and has been accused of making inflammatory posts on social media.

One such post came in 2021, when he took to Instagram to explain his cynicism around the COVID-19 vaccine, an opinion shared by numerous other people online.

Now, the champion grappler appears to have waded into the life-threatening situation that has engulfed young basketball sensation Bronny James this week.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James, the 18-year old suffered a shocking cardiac arrest during practice this Monday and was swiftly taken to an intensive care unit.

Immediately following this incident, a number of people online have questioned whether James was vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is because of a common conspiracy theory linking the vaccine to heart problems, most notably myocarditis. A recent study has backed up this theory, although it has not yet been fully confirmed by the CDC.

ESPN has since confirmed on Instagram that Bronny James is out of ICU.

However, based on his comment on the post, it appears that Gordon Ryan remains cynical about the COVID-19 vaccine. He stated the following:

“Nothing to see here.”

A comment below seemed to back Ryan up, showing a series of “syringe” emojis. However, the next comment hit back at the BJJ ace, stating the following.

“@gordonlovesjiujitsu pipe down and keep your sh*t to yourself. This young man could have lost his life and if the condition is serious enough, his potential career.”

View these comments below.

Instagram comments on Bronny James' cardiac incident

Other comments also hit out at Ryan, with one poster labellin him a “dooouuuuche”, and another being even more vicious.

“@gordonlovesjiujtsu you’re such a piece of sh*t Gordon.”

Regardless of his status when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, Bronny James will hopefully make a swift recovery from this incident.

Gordon Ryan Bronny James: Which illness caused ‘King’ to lose muscle?

Gordon Ryan has been an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, and appeared to show his cynicism of this by commenting on the status of Bronny James, who recently suffered a cardiac issue.

However, ‘King’ has also suffered from a devastating illness in his own right this year, although it did not stem from COVID-19 or the vaccine associated with the virus.

In late May, the jiu-jitsu ace posted a shocking photo to his Instagram feed that showed him sporting a far less impressive physique than he had once boasted.

Gordon Ryan claimed that a bad case of strep throat, and 40 days work of antibiotics to fight the infection caused this extreme muscle loss.

Ryan has not competed on the mat since suffering from this illness.