Is Bronny James vaccinated? Covid-19 vaccination status explored as USC star suffers cardiac arrest

Bronny James' vaccination status has become a hot topic in NBA circles after the young USC star went into cardiac arrest while at practice. Fortunately, thanks to the quick intervention of the medical staff on hand, Bronny is now in stable condition at the hospital rather than the 'Intensive Care Unit'.

At the same time, many have taken the opportunity to discuss Bronny James' vaccination status. While it's unknown whether or not he was up to date on his COVID-19 'Booster' vaccine, it sounds as though he was fully vaccinated at one point.

Back in 2021, LeBron James stated that after being initially hesitant, he did some research before he and his family felt safe and comfortable getting vaccinated. After dodging questions and doing research, James then stated that he and his family received the vaccine.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," said LeBron in 2021. "I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

Whether or not Bronny James has continued to get 'Booster' vaccines since then is unclear. Given the controversial nature of the topic, it's unclear whether or not the family will open up on the matter down the line once Bronny recovers.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!