Young school student reportedly suffers cardiac arrest after drinking Prime Energy Drink

The PRIME energy drink has been surrounded by controversy since its debut, and the latest incident has only added fuel to the fire. According to reports, a young student from Milton Primary School in Newport, Wales suffered a cardiac arrest after consuming the cult favorite energy drink.

This news has raised serious concerns about the safety of energy drinks and the impact they may have on individuals, especially young people.

According to reports from Mirror UK, a teenage student apparently experienced a heart collapse after consuming the hydration drink. While the incident did not take place at the school, the school authority sent a message to parents informing them that the child had to undergo stomach pumping as a result.

The launch of the PRIME line of drinks in 2022 was followed by the introduction of the energy drink last year, which received significant promotion from YouTubers such as Logan Paul and KSI. Its surge in popularity earlier this year resulted in a frenzy of consumers frantically searching local stores as the product vanished from supermarket shelves.

PRIME Energy Drink banned in schools amid safety concerns

Logan Paul and KSI are expanding their business empire by venturing into the world of sports and energy drinks. However, their new venture, PRIME Energy, has been at the center of controversy lately. The high caffeine content of the drink has led to its ban in several schools, and health experts have criticized the brand for the excessive amounts of caffeine packed into its cans.

Despite this, the PRIME website is careful to note that the drink is not recommended for certain groups, including pregnant or nursing women, children under 18, and those with caffeine sensitivities. The company promotes the drink as a unique blend of ingredients, including coconut water, BCAAs, B vitamins, electrolytes, and antioxidants.

However, the energy drink contains a staggering 200 mg of caffeine, which is almost twice the amount found in popular energy drink brands like Red Bull and Monster, and equivalent to roughly two cups of coffee.

In the wake of the ban, many are questioning the safety of the hydration energy and the responsibility of Logan Paul and KSI in promoting such a high-caffeine product to their young and impressionable fanbase.

