Young star Freddie Haggerty promises to be "back better than ever" after falling short in ONE 170 duel vs Jordan Estupinan

Rebounding from a defeat is never easy, especially for younger athletes. However, it is a challenge that blue-chip Muay Thai fighter Freddie Haggerty is ready to face head-on.

The younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty lost his first bout in ONE Championship at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, when he welcomed Colombia's Jordan Estupinan to the promotion.

Taking to Instagram, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate shared photos from the event with the accompanying caption:

"Don't let the wins go to your head and the losses to your heart! First and foremost I want to say a huge thank you to @onechampionship & @yodchatri for the opportunity to be on #ONE170. It was a true honour to be apart of such a great event."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I want to thank my whole team and sponsors for their full support ❤️. We took a risk jumping up a weight class, 5 weeks after my last fight and unfortunately it didn't pay off this time. I want to thank all my fans and supporters from around the world. Your words and support have truly uplifted me and I will be back better than ever, I promise that!"

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Jordan Estupinan believes he could have finished Freddie Haggerty

Jordan Estupinan practically sealed the unanimous decision victory after dropping Freddie Haggerty twice in round two, but he wanted more than that.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following ONE 170, the twin brother of ONE Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan mentioned:

"I wanted to knock him out. You know, I dropped him twice. I wanted to finish him, but I didn't get it. But I trained to give my best, to do my best, to give you guys an amazing show. And I think I did it."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.