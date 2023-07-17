“Your only chance of winning a fight” - Dillon Danis faces criticism from MMA community for gun photo on social media

Dillon Danis is facing heat from MMA fans for posing with a gun online.

"Put down the water gun danis."

Another fan called for a collaboration between Danis and Israel Adesanya by mocking them and said:

"You and @stylebender should do a cringe collaboration. Clown."

This fan mentioned Dillon Danis' lack of discipline and wrote:

"His coach Marcelo Garcia kicked him out from the academy due to his manners."

Dillon Danis questioned Dana White for featuring HOF Robbie Lawler in the prelim card at UFC 290

Bellator welterweight fighter Dillon Danis lambasted UFC president Dana White for featuring Robbie Lawler in the prelims at UFC 290 against Niko Price in his final outing.

"Imagine putting a multiple-time Hall of Famer, UFC champion, and acknowledging everything he has done for the sport since 2001, Robbie Lawler, in his retirement fight on the prelims, while featuring a fighter with a 4-0 record against a trash can on the main card."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Imagine putting a multiple-time Hall of Famer, UFC champion, and acknowledging everything he has done for the sport since 2001, Robbie Lawler, in his retirement fight on the prelims, while featuring a fighter with a 4-0 record against a trash can on the main card.

Lawler (30-16-0, 1 NC) made his final appearance in the bout as an active fighter and won by knocking out his fellow Floridian fighter in the first 38 seconds of the fight. He was accorded a moving farewell speech by UFC president Dana White a night prior to his final bout. But Danis felt that the former UFC welterweight champion, whose career spanned two decades, deserved more.

Robbie Lawler was known for his aggressive fighting style in the octagon. He remained a fan favorite for the majority of his career. The 'Ruthless' didn't disappoint his fans and got a perfect finish as he brought down the curtains on such a long and illustrious professional career in combat sports.