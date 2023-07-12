"Your credibility has been revoked" - Chael Sonnen hails Dan Hooker vs. Dustin Poirier as the greatest lightweight scrap of all time, fans disagree

Dan Hooker's five round war with Dustin Poirier at UFC on ESPN 12 in 2020 earned Fight of the Night honors. Mixed martial arts analyst Chael Sonnen believes that the bout was deserving of even higher praise.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger took to Twitter labeling the bout as the greatest lightweight fight of all-time, stating:

"Hooker vs Dustin is the best 155 lb fight of all time. If you make a BMF list and you don’t include Dan, you loose credibility."

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Hooker: just a scratch.



Fans responded to the tweet, disagreeing with 'The American Gangster'. @michael_ardeno felt that the take brought Sonnen's credibility into question, stating:

"Hey @ChaelSonnen your credibility has been revoked. I’m sorry but it had to happen. Sooner is better then later. Don’t let this discourage you."

@BabaYaga562 and @Boogerbeard1 both had different bouts in mind, stating, respectively:

"Excuse me sir but Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard still is the number 1 for me"

"You seriously think that fight was better than Khabib VS Tibau?"

@RahulGahlawat13 believes Dustin Poirier's bout with Justin Gaethje deserves consideration, while sharing an ominous prediction for their upcoming UFC 291 rematch:

"Nah Gaethje vs Dustin well be better. The first fight took some years of their life. The second might retire one"

@DestroyNations listed several bouts that they deemed more deserving of such praise:

"Melendez vs Sanchez Holloway vs Poirier Gaethje vs Poirier Henderson vs Pettis Come on bud."

@Shubham_Chat was one of several fans to troll Sonnen for his spelling error:

"Chael 'loose' is when your clothes aren't fit. The word you're looking for is 'lose'"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dan Hooker suffers multiple broken bones at UFC 290

Dan Hooker's UFC 290 bout with Jalin Turner was one of the more exciting fights on a stacked card. While 'The Hangman' was able to pick up a split decision victory, it did come at a cost. Following the bout, the No.10-ranked lightweight shared photos of X-Rays showing that he had broken several bones. Mixed martial arts analyst Ariel Helwani tweeted the images, stating:

"Dan Hooker suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken arm during his fight on Saturday night. Here are the X-Rays, courtesy of Hooker."

Check out Ariel Helwani's tweet on Dan Hooker's injuries below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Dan Hooker suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken arm during his fight on Saturday night. Here are the X-Rays, courtesy of Hooker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dan Hooker suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken arm during his fight on Saturday night. Here are the X-Rays, courtesy of Hooker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8N7k65vZdb

Hooker shared that he believes the inital crack in his arm occurred in the first round, while the break was suffered in the second round. 'The Hangman' will have surgery on Wednesday.

