"Your father was right about you" - Fans react to Sean Strickland backing Donald Trump's mass deportation plan

Sean Strickland has put forth his support for Donald Trump's much-discussed mass deportation plan. Netizens from the combat sports realm and beyond have also responded to Strickland over his assertion.

Taking to Truth Social, President-elect Trump recently suggested that he'll fulfill his campaign promise of executing large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants from the U.S. to their native countries. The New York Times reported that Trump plans to declare a national emergency for undocumented migrants after coming to power in Jan. 2025, mobilize the U.S. military and carry out the process of deportation.

Strickland, who's often called upon America to rigidify its immigration policies and administration, hailed Trump and tweeted:

"Lets go Trump!!!! 1798!!!!!!!! Mass deportation!!!!!!"

Some fans reacted to Sean Strickland's tweet by echoing similar sentiments. One X user wrote:

"Winning starts with action. 1798 vibes? Time to make bold moves."

Another user backed Strickland and tweeted:

"Let's do it!!"

However, others opined that Trump isn't going to act on the mass deportation plans. Some advised Strickland to focus on his expected UFC middleweight title rematch against champion Dricus du Plessis. A few commenters questioned 'Tarzan's' mental well-being, with one speculating about possible CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy):

"cte a** tweet"

Another user wrote:

"Your father was right about you"

Check out the screenshots of a few tweets below:

Screenshots of tweets

Sean Strickland on Donald Trump's stance on cartels

Over the past few years, ex-UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been accused of making allegedly incendiary socio-political statements. The California-born fighter is one of the prominent UFC personalities to staunchly support former POTUS (President of the United States) and current President-elect Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old Trump won the 2024, U.S. presidential elections and is set to reclaim the POTUS seat soon. The Trump-Vance administration will replace the current Biden-Harris administration in Jan. 2025.

A key element of Trump's political agenda is his strong stance on illegal immigration, particularly focused on the alleged illegal immigration from the U.S.-Mexico border. He has consistently maintained that illegal immigration from the southern border fuels the cartels' purported influence in America. Sean Strickland recently seconded Trump and tweeted:

"Let's f**king go Trump!!!!!! About time we label cartels a terrorist organization. More Americans have died from cartels than 911...About f**king time....."

