"Your insecurities are showing" - Michael Chandler advises Dustin Poirier to "be professional" following UFC 276 brawl

Michael Chandler had some words of advice for Dustin Poirier in the aftermath of their heated altercation at UFC 276. ‘Iron’ advised ‘The Diamond’ to keep his cool and be professional, claiming that Poirier was revealing his insecurities.

In a tweet, Chandler said:

“Simple truth in life - you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing.”

The two lightweight competitors were in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 276. It's unclear what happened, but they were seen screaming at each other, having to be separated by security. The whole situation was documented by Gilbert Burns, who later posted it on Twitter. An amused and somewhat puzzled UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was seen looking on.

Neither of them has a fight booked in the near future. Chandler, who most recently knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, has been campaigning for a fight against Conor McGregor at 170lbs. Dustin Poirier has been hungry to get back inside the octagon after he unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 269.

Dustin Poirier warned Michael Chandler about potential Conor McGregor fight

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 274, a fired-up ‘Iron’ called out both Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, who were fighting later that night, but also Conor McGregor. The Irishman is gearing up to make his return, and Chandler wants to be the one to greet him back in the octagon.

However, during his appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the Louisiana native warned Michael Chandler about the dangers of a potential fight against McGregor:

“I’m a dangerous fight for him. I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor, I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad.”

Safe to say, the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion didn’t take to it kindly. Chandler posted a clip to his Instagram story in response to Poirier's comments.

