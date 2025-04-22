"Your little cheerleaders can't help you win" - Fan react as Jake Paul works the bag ahead of his clash against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ahead of Jake Paul’s upcoming bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a training clip featuring the YouTuber-turned-boxer working the heavy bag has elicited reactions from fans.
'The Problem Child' will face former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr. in a 10-round fight at 200-pound catchweight on June 28 at Anaheim's Honda Center. The matchup marks a pivotal move in Paul’s boxing career, as he transitions from crossover spectacles to more established opponents.
Fans were quick to react to a post of Paul training shared by MVP, with 67 days left for the fight.
Check out Jake Paul's training clip below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
A fan wrote:
"Your little cheerleaders can’t help you win this fight"
Others commented:
"Smh… this sh*t goes 12 rounds. At this point Jake Paul is basically unbeatable. Jake Paul will retire with a record of like 35-2 by time he’s done with these old timers"
"You're kidding me right Chavez Jr has been worthless for years he's far over the hill man he never was a top contender in my mind are you ever going to fight anybody Jack"
"If he actually hit like this and thats his form thats not bad"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Oscar De La Hoya labels Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as "real fight"
Oscar De La Hoya weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight, claiming it to be a legitimate test that can bring an impact beyond the ring.
Hoya said that if Paul were to hurt Chavez Jr., unlike Canelo Alvarez in their match in 2017, that would raise some eyebrows in the boxing community.
"Imagine if Jake Paul can hurt or even wobble Chavez Jr. It’s something Canelo didn’t do or couldn’t do! Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a REAL fight!"
Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below: