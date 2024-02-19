"Your my main event always" - Erin Blanchfield's snap in the snow melts fans' hearts

Erin Blanchfield will put her nine-fight winning streak on the line when she steps into the octagon to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night 241 next month. The bout will mark 'Cold Blooded's second main event in her seventh bout since making her promotional debut in 2021.

The No.2-ranked women's flyweight shared photos to Instagram, captioning the post:

"Your main event in 6 weeks ‼️"

Check out Erin Blanchfield's Instagram post below:

Why did Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot become the main event?

Erin Blanchfield was originally set to face Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 241. The No.2-ranked women's flyweight and No.3-ranked women's flyweight will now compete in a five-round bout that will headline the promotion's first trip to Atlantic City since UFC Fight Night 128 in April 2018.

The card was supposed to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. The No.6-ranked welterweight reportedly never signed the contract as he is recovering from an injury. Instead, the No.9-ranked welterweight will face Joaquin Buckley as 'New Mansa' looks to enter the promotional rankings for the first time in his UFC career.

Blanchfield and Fiorot's bout will serve as a women's flyweight title eliminator. The former will enter on a nine-fight winning streak, while the latter is riding an eleven-fight winning streak. Both have won all six bouts in their UFC career.

