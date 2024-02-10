"Your main training partner is Khabib" - UFC welterweight claims Islam Makhachev could go down as "one of the greatest" fighters of all time

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and stated that the UFC lightweight champion could go down as an all-time great in mixed martial arts.

Makhachev is widely considered among the most dangerous opponents to face as a UFC lightweight and is known for his incredible grappling prowess. He's also known for sharing a close relationship with former 155-pound champion and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the pair notably trained together under legendary coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Expand Tweet

While many within the MMA community consider Nurmagomedov the greatest lightweight fighter ever, Muhammad recently stated that Makhachev could match his accomplishments and legacy in the sport.

In a recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast, 'Remember The Name' opened up about his experience training with Makhachev and team Nurmagomedov. Praising Makhachev's work ethic, he said:

"It's just another level of training with those guys. Their mentality is different, that's what separates a lot of them from most fighters... I think Islam is definitely pound-for-pound No.1, I feel... He could definitely go down as one of the best to ever do it. Your main training partner is Khabib your whole life, so like, those guys are so much better than everybody else."

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev could retire if UFC fails to use him properly

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen recently stated that Islam Makhachev could walk away from MMA sooner than expected if the UFC fails to incentivize him. 'The American Gangster' said that the Dagestani grappling savant could retire as soon as 2025 unless he's given permission to compete at welterweight.

Makhachev is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294 last October. After winning the 155-pound strap against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022, Makhachev notably hasn't defended the title against a true lightweight contender.

Makhachev recently expressed an interest in moving up to 170 pounds and challenging for a second title. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained how delicate the situation was for the UFC and said:

"If he keeps his three fights within 2024, you are not going to see him in 2025, that I do know, and one of the reasons that you are getting the resistance and reluctance is that you are giving him matches he doesn't want have. He doesn't want to have matches at 155 pounds... If you want to keep him and elongate his career, you are going to have to start looking at catch weight or 170 [pounds]."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Islam Makhachev below (5:53):